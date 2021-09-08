Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 50,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

