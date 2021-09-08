Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.56.

EMP.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EMP.A traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.96. The company had a trading volume of 675,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.83. Empire has a 52 week low of C$33.18 and a 52 week high of C$42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,703.57. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at C$2,745,823.59. Insiders have sold a total of 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986 in the last three months.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

