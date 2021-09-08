Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $234.60

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.60.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $220.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.68. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.