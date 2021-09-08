YENTEN (YTN) Market Cap Reaches $94,498.37

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $94,498.37 and approximately $68.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,354.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.39 or 0.07579376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.23 or 0.01435097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.58 or 0.00393883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00127134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.41 or 0.00583356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.05 or 0.00573950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00334645 BTC.

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

