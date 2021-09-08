Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 991.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 101.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at about $8,068,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UI traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $317.88. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

