Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. 73,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

