Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,864 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Dominion Energy worth $147,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after purchasing an additional 452,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. 112,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,377. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

