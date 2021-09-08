Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 81,927 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 81,927 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.6% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after acquiring an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.52. 259,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,703,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

