Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 245,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $190.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

