Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits Market Cap of $22.83 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.30 or 0.00106196 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $22.83 million and $28,139.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00192416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.85 or 0.07193915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,333.87 or 0.99801587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.27 or 0.00735086 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 463,054 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

