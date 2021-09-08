Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Receives C$8.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DXT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.86. 15,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,563. The company has a market cap of C$511.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

