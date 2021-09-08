$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 834,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after acquiring an additional 117,759 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 23.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $7,131,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 73,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

