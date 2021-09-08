Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report sales of $45.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $130.60 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $19.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $90.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $118.30 million, with estimates ranging from $31.61 million to $190.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,797. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.61. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

