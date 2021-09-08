TerraKRW (KRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,487.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $36.76 million and $20,487.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00192416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.85 or 0.07193915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,333.87 or 0.99801587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.27 or 0.00735086 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,103,066,729 coins and its circulating supply is 43,102,337,620 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

