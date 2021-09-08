Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45. Amgen reported earnings of $4.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $16.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.21 to $20.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.92. 62,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,135. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

