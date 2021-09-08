Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,802,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.75. 51,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

