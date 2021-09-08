Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.70. 25,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,061. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

