Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $14.65 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

ARKK traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.99. 570,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,910,646. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average of $119.86.

