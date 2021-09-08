Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.71.

NYSE VSCO traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. 12,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,364. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

