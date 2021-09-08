Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Takes $358,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,571. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.