Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 694,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. 305,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,466,727. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.