Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $673,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.91. 316,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,639. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

