Dempze Nancy E Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dempze Nancy E cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 3.0% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 47,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 197,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.19. 504,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $336.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.65.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

