Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.45. 111,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

