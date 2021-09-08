Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.11. 40,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,283. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $302.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

