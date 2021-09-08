Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Increased by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 40,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,544. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

