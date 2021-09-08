Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.97. 203,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.