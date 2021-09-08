Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after purchasing an additional 363,779 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 11,335.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,626. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

