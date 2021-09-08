Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 283,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

