Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 317,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.60. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $102.16 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

