Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
A number of brokerages have commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
PLYM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,004. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $721.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
