Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PLYM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,004. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $721.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

