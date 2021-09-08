JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of JOAN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $438.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.