ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADCT traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $27.91. 5,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,206. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.