Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,322. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $83,558.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,517 shares of company stock worth $3,456,231. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.