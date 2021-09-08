Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 190,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,138,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,983,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

