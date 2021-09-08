Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,293 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Pembina Pipeline worth $53,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after buying an additional 2,038,699 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,435,000 after buying an additional 789,947 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,497,000 after buying an additional 203,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,243,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,210,000 after buying an additional 1,275,224 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. 37,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.