SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 160,259 shares.The stock last traded at $113.15 and had previously closed at $112.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 64,164 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares during the period.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

