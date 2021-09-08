ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $2,441.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00295371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00147424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00173449 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

