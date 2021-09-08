XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Hits $32.15 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $32.15 million and approximately $102,782.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00061161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00134569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00194590 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.66 or 0.07224962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,053.86 or 0.99691806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.20 or 0.00732084 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 42,914,110 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

