Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.70. 2,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 148,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALBO. Wedbush raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.