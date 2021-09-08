American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.5% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.60. 180,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

