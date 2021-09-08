Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 770 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,853,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

DGX stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,644. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.54 and a 12-month high of $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.