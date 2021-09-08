Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for about 3.7% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

GMED stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. 7,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

