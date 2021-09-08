Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.06.

TSE ENB traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$51.15. 2,398,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.06. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$51.34.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

