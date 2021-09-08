Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTT. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.83.

FTT traded down C$0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$19.14 and a twelve month high of C$35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,577,813.04. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,022.73.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

