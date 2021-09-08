Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 127,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

