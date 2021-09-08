iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,669 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $78.19. 5,072,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

