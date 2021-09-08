CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 322,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,102,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

