PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.23. The stock had a trading volume of 493,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.89 and its 200 day moving average is $268.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

