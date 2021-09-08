Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $31.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,611.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,889. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,494.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,323.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,594.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.